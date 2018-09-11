0 Nicki Minaj says scuffle with Cardi B was 'mortifying,' accuses her of payola

NEW YORK - Nicki Minaj is telling her side of the story after she was reportedly involved in a scuffle with fellow female rapper Cardi B at a party during New York Fashion Week.

On Friday, on the red carpet at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS Party at the Plaza Hotel in New York, Cardi B appeared to lunge at Minaj, but Minaj’s security created a barrier around her. Cardi then took off her shoe and threw it at Minaj.

“The other night I was a part of something so mortifying, so humiliating to go through in front of upper echelon people -- it’s not about black or white -- people who have their lives together,” Minaj said on her Queen Radio show Monday. “I was mortified ... I could not believe how humiliated I felt .... how we -- and I use the term ‘we’ loosely -- made ourselves look.”

Soon after news about the fight emerged, Cardi B posted a statement on her Instagram page.

“I’ve let a lot of (expletive) slide!” she wrote in the post. “I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you stop my bags,(expletive) up the way I eat! You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop (expletive) with them!! I let you talk big (expletive) about me!! I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are (expletive) off!!”

Minaj denies the claims.

“I would never discuss anyone's child,” she said. “It’s so sad for someone to pin that on me. I would never talk about anyone's child’s or parenting. I don’t give a (expletive). It’s so crazy to me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy. If you’re right in whatever you’re doing, you don't ever have to make someone into the bad guy.”

To further her point, Minaj started the show by playing audio of Cardi saying, “Nothing is off limits. I hate when some people come at me, and it’s like ‘Oh, Cardi why you coming at people's kids for?’

“But I’m my mother’s kid,” Cardi said in the recording. “The same way your kid is your baby I’m my mother’s baby.”

Nicki Minaj has addressed the fight with Cardi B on an episode of Queen Radio.

Minaj doubled down on her denial after the audio recording played a few times.

“You know I didn't say or never did talk about anyone’s child... I am not a clown, that’s clown (expletive),” she said. “The other thing that is clown (expletive) is telling the world that they did (expletive) because you look dumb. You knew when that footage comes out you were about to look f**king dumb. They hurried up and put out a statement,” Minaj said of Cardi’s Instagram post.

In so many words, Minaj also alleged that Cardi has made hateful comments toward black women, speaking to a woman who called in and said Cardi spoke negatively of her son who died and called him a monkey. The “Chun Li” rapper also alleged that Cardi and slept with a DJ to have her music played on the radio and that -- according to rumors -- Cardi had exotic dancers attacked after they slept with her husband, Migos member Offset.

In one more diss before tossing to DJ Funkmaster Flex to play music, Minaj said, “She has built her career off of sympathy and payola.”

Cardi hasn’t responded to Minaj’s comments.

