Police identify victims, suspect from deadly double-shooting in Powder Springs

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A shooting at a home in Powder Springs on Saturday has left two elderly people dead. Police have now identified both the suspect in the shooting, and the victims.

According to the Powder Springs Police Department, Martin Duberry, 31, was detained on Saturday afternoon after officers were called to a home on Yoshino Terrace.

Officers found the two victims, identified as Duberry’s 72-year-old mother Monica Brookins and his 73-year-old stepfather, John Wells.

Both Brookins and Wells were taken to a hospital in critical condition on Saturday but died of their injuries and Duberry was detained.

Police said Sunday that Duberry was charged with two counts of murder, eight counts of aggravated battery and possessing a firearm while committing a crime.

Information about what led up to the double-shooting was not available.

