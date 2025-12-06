2 critical in shooting at Powder Springs home, 1 person detained

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A shooting has left two elderly people with critical injuries in Powder Springs, police say.

Powder Springs police say they were called to a reported domestic incident at the 3200 block of Yoshino Terrace at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found two victims, about 75 years old, with gunshot wounds. They immediately rendered aid, and both victims were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A 31-year-old male resident of the home was detained without further incident.

Investigators currently believe this was an isolated domestic situation, and there is no active threat to the community.

Powder Springs police said the investigation is ongoing. They haven’t yet revealed the identities of the persons shot or the person detained, nor their relationship with each other

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Powder Springs Police Department.

