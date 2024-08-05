Some residents can start to retrieve personal belongings after massive Bell Collier fire

ATLANTA — Some Atlanta residents impacted by a massive fire more than a week ago will finally be able to retrieve their treasured belongings.

On July 27, hundreds of residents were displaced after a fire at the Bell Collier Village on Howell Mill Road. Atlanta Fire and Rescue said the fire started during an unauthorized rooftop party.

Channel 2 Action News reported Friday that former residents have been left without homes and access to medications, and some pets remain trapped inside their apartments.

On Sunday, Collier Village’s property owner, Bells Partners Inc. said that a select number of people will be helped into apartment homes to pick up their essential items, including their cars.

Fifth-floor residents were the only ones permitted to enter the property on Sunday.

Residents will be able to move their cars out of the Emery Street entrance on Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

However, the property company warned that only residents with keys in their possession or those who have hired a towing company will be able to retrieve their cars.

The property owner said that until the rest of the building is deemed safe to enter by a structural engineer, residents won’t be allowed to get car keys from their homes.

Those who can’t come at their designated pick-up time are asked to contact the property at colliervillage@bellpartnersinc.com

