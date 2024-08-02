Large party to blame for massive fire at West Midtown apartment building

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue says a massive unsanctioned party was to blame for a fire in a five-story apartment building last weekend in northwest Atlanta.

Fire investigators said the fire was likely ignited by a propane grill filled with charcoal that was being used during the party, which was said to have been attended by over 100 people at the Bell Collier Village apartments on Saturday.

The fire department also said, “The property owners’ inadequate fire controls significantly contributed to the fire’s intensity.”

The massive fire destroyed at least the top floor of the apartment building and left significant water damage to other floors.

It also displaced more than 200 people from the apartment complex.

