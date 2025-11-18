Some MARTA riders are uneasy after gunman shoots victim at train station

ATLANTA — A shooting at the Arts Center Station in midtown Atlanta on Tuesday morning left a man injured and led to the arrest of the suspected gunman, Marquis Edwards.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. on the northbound platform, where Edwards allegedly shot a man in the leg. The victim was conscious and taken to the hospital, according to Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA)officials.

“MARTA is always interesting, I’ll say that. There’s a lot happening on MARTA,” said Samontina Abbott, a MARTA rider.

“No, I don’t. Especially when I ride the train (at) 4:30, 5 o’clock in the morning,” said Adrian Eddie, expressing surprise at the occurrence of gun violence at the station.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I saw that there was police tape and someone was talking about how there was a bunch of blood over there,” said Cody Turner, a MARTA rider who witnessed the aftermath.

MARTA officials reported that after the shooting, Edwards was tracked and arrested on a Cobb Linc bus in Cobb County.

Riders expressed a desire for increased security measures, such as more officers and surveillance cameras, to prevent future incidents.

Lauren Aulov shared a personal experience where she was chased and threatened on the train, highlighting concerns over safety and response times.

Edwards faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group