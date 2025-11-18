Georgia school resource officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a school resource officer was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, according to the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Highway 5 South near Legion Road and Bobcat Trail in Ellijay.

Authorities said a Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office SRO deputy was directing traffic when they were hit by a vehicle.

The incident has resulted in the closure of the roadway at Legion Road and Bobcat Trail, with emergency personnel currently on the scene. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and expect significant delays.

The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to avoid the area entirely to allow first responders space to work.

The condition of the deputy who was hit remains unknown at this time, as well as details about the vehicle or driver involved in the incident.

It is also unclear how long the road will remain closed as authorities manage the situation.

