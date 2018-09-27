0 Single mom says she's endured deplorable conditions at apartment for months

ATLANTA - Imagine if your family lived in an apartment with a leaking roof and mold and even part of the ceiling caving in.

Channel 2 Action News reported on a family's apartment back in July, and the owner said he set aside one million dollars to make repairs to the entire complex.

“It’s hard, it’s hard. I don’t know what they can do but I need a place immediately," tenant Kimbra Hall said.

Hall is just as frustrated and angry as she was the first time we spoke to her in July. That’s when she called Channel 2 Action News to say she was being forced to live in deplorable conditions.

After our story, code enforcement officers inspected her unit and issued a citation to the owners.

“They basically came in and bandaged the issue but it’s still leaking, there is still mold, we’re still having respiratory issues," Hall explained.

On Wednesday, Hall invited us back inside to show us what she calls her landlord’s shoddy repairs to cover the gaping hole in her ceiling as well as mold that reappeared.

It’s so bad, Hall said her children are constantly sick.

“It’s just disgusting. They could have moved me to a different unit but they refused to," Hall said.

The single mother of four said she’s been complaining to the property manager at The Pines at Greenbriar since Sept. 7 and complained again Wednesday when a pipe burst in the unit.

When we didn’t hear back from Crown Bay, the company that manages the complex, Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez confronted someone with the leasing office.

Moments later, a maintenance man arrived to survey Hall’s unit. The man said, "No comment."

Hall said without enough money to move, she’s forced to endure the conditions because, according to her, it’s slightly better than being homeless.

