Residents at local apartment complex complain of mold, decaying ceilings

ATLANTA - Several residents living at the Pines at Greenbriar are angry and frustrated because they feel they’re being forced to live in deplorable conditions despite paying their rent.
They said they are dealing with decaying and leaky ceilings, to mold and non working air-conditioning units, so they want the property owner held accountable.
Channel 2 Action News is working on getting the property owner’s side of the story.
Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez has made calls to Code Enforcement Section to see what, if any, codes are being violated, for Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
