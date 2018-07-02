  • FBI: Arrest made in alleged July 4 attack plan

    CLEVELAND - Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

    FBI Agent Vicki Anderson said Monday that a person was arrested over the weekend. She said more information will be provided at a morning news conference.

    Anderson said the individual was arrested for "attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization."

    ABC News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

