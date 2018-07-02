CLEVELAND - Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.
FBI Agent Vicki Anderson said Monday that a person was arrested over the weekend. She said more information will be provided at a morning news conference.
HAPPENING NOW: FBI officials hold news conference on arrest in alleged terror plan. https://t.co/O8MRxeqrdn— ABC News (@ABC) July 2, 2018
Anderson said the individual was arrested for "attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization."
ABC News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
