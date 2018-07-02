0 Anti-ICE protesters taunt officers with doughnut outside Atlanta jail

ATLANTA - For a third day, protesters are outside the Atlanta’s Detention Center to speak out against immigration policy.

We're at the jail for updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Protesters camped out overnight outside the jail for a third day, upset over the president's zero-tolerance immigration policy.

A national movement to protect the rights of illegal immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border sparked anger in Atlanta.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach saw protesters dangle a donut on a string and yell profanities and insults Monday.

Protesters outside Atlanta city detention center dangle a donut on a string and yell profanities and insults at passing officers and corrections employees. They want an end to ICE and detainees held at the jail freed pic.twitter.com/3KUZSIrIwF — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) July 2, 2018

Corrections Chief Patrick Labat went outside to speak with protesters at the jail and they did not want to talk.

Atlanta’s Chief Operating Officer Richard Cox and Labat were unable to make any progress with the protesters.

RELATED STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News learned one person was detained after the protests turned violent Sunday.

At one point, there was a confrontation between protesters and police.

The protesters set up tents, which violates the city ordinance, and when they refused to take them down, the two sides clashed.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested for disorderly conduct, but the rest were allowed to stay.

Police said Sunday they would allow the protesters to remain outside the jail as long as they were peaceful.

The goal of the group is to put an end to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and free the ICE detainees still locked up in the city detention center.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed an order last week stopping Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) from sending any new detainees to the jail.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.