Anti-ICE protest outside Atlanta city jail turns violent, police say

ATLANTA - Protesters gathered outside the Atlanta city jail in downtown Atlanta on Sunday night over the president's zero tolerance immigration policy.
Maj. Rick Mason with the Atlanta Police Department told Channel 2 Action News the crowd became violent throwing water bottles, kicking and striking officers.
One person was arrested for a city ordinance violation. No officers were inured.
Officers removed tents that were built at the site by protesters.
Thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday to protest the separation of children from their parents at the U.S. Mexico border.
TRENDING STORIES:
Last week, Atlanta's mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed an order stopping immigration and customs enforcement from sending any new detainees to the jail.
Officers at the scene on Sunday night told Channel 2 Action News they are monitoring the group and will allow them to demonstrate as long as things are peaceful.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}