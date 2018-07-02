0 Georgia mother of 4 shot, killed while 'trying to protect her baby,' family says

WAYCROSS, Ga. - Police are searching for a 21-year-old accused in the shooting death of a young mother of four.

Crystal McBride, 24, died after she was hit by gunfire at the Garlington Heights apartments Thursday, according to police in Waycross, Georgia.

Family tells ActionNewsJax's Brittney Donovan that McBride had just gotten off work when she heard gunshots outside her apartment just before 11 p.m.

“When she realized her baby was still outside, she went back to get her baby, and they went to shooting a second time, and that’s how she ended up getting hit,” McBride’s cousin Danielle Carter said. “She died trying to protect her baby.”

This mother of four was shot and killed in Waycross. Crystal McBride’s family tells me she loved her sons more than anything and spent all her time with them @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/4yBSnnLZuR — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) July 1, 2018

Waycross police are calling McBride’s death a senseless murder.

“She didn’t deserve that. She left all her babies behind. Four babies, and now they have to grow up without their momma,” Carter said.

Police arrested 31-year-old Jerell Gibson and 23-year-old Javontae Munford on murder charges in the shooting.

Officers are still searching for 21-year-old Walter Frazier Cobb Jr. They're asking anyone who sees him to call the Waycross Police Department or 911 immediately.

RETWEET: Police are searching for 21-year-old Walter Frazier Cobb, Jr. in the death of Crystal McBride, a mom of four killed outside her Waycross apartment. Anyone who knows where he is needs to call 912-287-2921 or the anonymous tip line 912-287-2924 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/xzJeuNrAPL — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) July 1, 2018

“There’s so many women and children – everybody was outside. It could’ve been multiple people that could’ve died,” Carter said. “It could’ve been one of her children. It could’ve been anybody out there. But they didn’t care.”

Family held a vigil for McBride on Saturday.

A large memorial sits outside the apartment where she and her four young sons lived.

A poster board with “I love you” messages from friends and family hangs on the door.

One person wrote: “I will always tell your kids about you. You will never die.”

TRENDING STORIES:

“Senseless crimes for nothing,” McBride’s cousin Laroyall O’Hara said.

Family members started a GoFundMe account to raise funds for McBride's burial.

Waycross police are asking anyone with information about McBride’s murder or Cobb’s whereabouts to call the police department at 912-287-2921 or the anonymous tip line at 912-287-2924.

Police arrested two people in McBride’s murder. Officers are searching for a third. On CBS47 at 6:30: What McBride’s family says led to her senseless death and their message for her accused killers @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/fVKiyZ6lC6 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) July 1, 2018

This memorial sits outside the apartment where Crystal McBride and her four children lived. Her four sons will now grow up without a mother after McBride was shot and killed just feet from their Waycross home @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/xmo02GicN8 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) July 1, 2018

“I will always tell your kids about you. You will never die.” A heartbreaking message left on the door of a young mom killed in Waycross. On CBS47 at 6:30: The search for the suspect in what police are calling a senseless murder and how Crystal McBride’s family is remembering her pic.twitter.com/OgXhznwT9Y — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) July 1, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.