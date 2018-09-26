0 Fuel mix-up at gas station may have damaged up to 70 cars

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A delivery mistake at a metro-area gas station may have damaged dozens of cars. Channel 2 Action News learned the oil company will pay out thousands of dollars.

Surveillance cameras helped officials figure out exactly what happened. They said a truck driver for a company called Green Oil made a big mistake Saturday morning. The man who always delivers diesel and gas to the BP station on Highway 29 in Newnan put diesel in the wrong tank.

He put 2,000 gallons of diesel in a huge tank that was only supposed to have unleaded gas in it. The tank already had several gallons of unleaded gas in it.

The mix of the two damaged about 70 vehicles.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to a customer who thought she was about to get gas there.

"It's scary because I travel up and down the road all the time, so the fact that my car could've been easily messed up like that, that's crazy," customer Toriyanna Davenport said.

Green Oil representatives said that they are going to pay for all the vehicle repairs, towing and rental car costs.

The company sent the following statement:

"We had a delivery error. A driver put diesel in our gasoline tank at the Newnan store. We didn't know it until cars started quitting on the yard. Once we got notice, we shut everything down."

The gas station was shut down for about six hours while workers cleaned out the tank.

"I'd be suing them," customer John McKent said.

"That's scary. Everybody is getting sued," Davenport said.

The company is still working to make sure everyone impacted by the diesel mistake gets reimbursed for all related costs.

