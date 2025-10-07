Shriners Children’s Hospital finalizes lease agreement for new Atlanta research center

ATLANTA — Trammell Crow Company has signed a lease with Shriners Children’s to establish a Research Institute at Science Square Labs in Atlanta, Georgia.

The research institute is the result of a new partnership between Shriners Children’s and the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Georgia Tech and Shriner’s first announced the new lab in July as part of a $153 million investment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Shriners Children’s will occupy multiple floors of the state-of-the-art facility, bringing over 470 jobs to the area as part of their strategic initiative to advance pediatric care through innovation.

“Welcoming Shriners Children’s to Science Square Labs represents a major milestone that underscores TCC’s vision for the project as Class A purpose-built real estate,” Katherine Lynch, a Principal for TCC in Atlanta, said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES:

The new facility will feature next-generation laboratories, modern collaborative workspaces, and advanced technology infrastructure to support groundbreaking research and development activities.

“The Shriners Children’s Research Institute will serve as a multidisciplinary innovation hub to advance the healthcare of children,” Marc Lalande, Ph.D., Shriners Children’s Vice President of Research Programs, said.

Shriners Children’s is a nonprofit healthcare system dedicated to providing specialized pediatric care, conducting innovative research, and offering outstanding medical education.

Science Square Labs is part of Georgia Tech’s 18-acre, multi-phase, mixed-use Science Square innovation district, which aims to foster groundbreaking science in a collaborative environment.

Science Square Labs enhances the growing life sciences ecosystem in Atlanta through its partnership with Portal Innovations to provide lab and office space, incubator services, and access to venture capital for life sciences start-ups.

With Shriners Children’s new lease, Science Square Labs is now 83% leased, further solidifying its role as a hub for innovation and collaboration in the life sciences sector.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group