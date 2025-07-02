Shriners Children’s to invest $153 million in Atlanta pediatric medical facility

ATLANTA — Shriners Children’s will create a new pediatric medical research facility in Atlanta, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday.

The nonprofit’s $153 million Shriners Children’s Research Institute at Science Square is expected to create 470 new jobs.

The Shriners Children’s facility in Science Square Labs will be strategically located across from Georgia Tech’s North Avenue Research Area.

The nonprofit says it focuses on orthopedic and neuromuscular conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injury rehabilitation and cleft lip and palate. They also are committed to education and research.

“Shriners Children’s is an incredible addition to Georgia’s growing nonprofit, R&D, and life sciences communities,” Kemp said.

The governor also noted the state’s effort to “attract outstanding organizations and partners like this that further life-changing research at our top-ranked research universities across the state. I’m grateful for Shriners Children’s decision to bet on Georgia and our talent to improve lives for generations to come.”

“Shriners Children’s new healthcare research facility represents more than just a strategic investment in Atlanta’s growing healthcare ecosystem — it’s a powerful commitment to healthier futures for children,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “This investment will not only create high-quality jobs and drive innovation but also furthers Atlanta’s reputation as a global hub for improving public health through scientific advancement.”

Shriners Children’s says it plans to recruit talent across research fields, including cell and gene therapies, robotics, artificial intelligence, medical devices, biologics and data informatics, as well as administrative and support roles. Those interested in these Shriners Children’s careers can learn more about the organization’s website.

Among those present at the Wednesday announcement, in addition to Dickens and Kemp, were Chairman Robb Pitts, Fulton County Board of Commissioners; Katie Kirkpatrick, president & CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber; project director Jane Caraway from the Georgia Department of Economic Development Global Commerce team; and Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson.

The Shriners Children’s was founded by members of the Shriners International fraternity in 1922.

During the nonprofit’s more than 100 years of existence, it has treated nearly 2 million children. Shriners Children’s served patients from all 50 states, every Canadian province and 128 countries last year.

