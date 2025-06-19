Georgia Tech, Emory University moving labs into Science Square

ATLANTA — It’s more than an expansion. That’s what the Georgia Institute of Technology is saying about the additional labs moving into Science Square.

Georgia Tech and Emory are moving seven labs into the district to boost medical and biomedical research in a bid to compete with other national tech centers.

The labs will support teams researching the potential for life-changing innovations. For instance, one team is developing a tagging system for cancer tumor cells. Another team is endeavoring to develop smart cells. A third team is focusing on regenerative therapies.

Science Square Labs opened in 2024 and offers more than 368,000 square feet of lab and innovation space across 13 floors across from Georgia Tech’s North Avenue Research Area.

The building is designed to bring together academic institutions, startups and industry leaders.

In additional to these labs, Georgia Advanced Technology Ventures, an affiliate organization of Georgia Tech, signed a 10-year lease beginning Feb. 15, 2026, for a 36,364 square-foot space on the sixth floor of Science Square Labs. This facility includes modern lab spaces, offices and areas designed to support collaboration among researchers.

Georgia Tech continues to garner research awards, seeing a 46% increase in research awards from 2018 to 2024.

Science Square is located in West Midtown Atlanta, next to Georgia Tech’s campus and is designed for more than 2.1 million square feet of labs, offices and residential and retail spaces in multiple phases.

It encompasses 18 acres, 1.8 million square feet of labs and offices, 500 residential units and 25,000 square feet of retail.

