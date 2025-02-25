Shaky Knees announces 2025 lineup including Blink-182, Weird Al and more

ATLANTA — Shaky Knees is coming back to Atlanta’s Piedmont Park later this year and now we know who’s taking the stage.

The festival is in its 12th year and will be held from Sept. 19 to 21.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In years past, Shaky Knees has brought music lovers to Central Park in May and Music Midtown did the same in September. Music Midtown is on hiatus this year, so Shaky Knees is moving to the September dates.

Headliners for this year’s festival include Deftones, My Chemical Romance and Blink-182.

Other performers include Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, Cage the Elephant, The Black Keys, Vampire Weekend, Alabama Shakes and “Weird Al” Yankovic.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Presale tickets go on sale on Thursday. Click here.

You can see the full lineup here.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group