Shaky Knees announces new location, dates for weekend-long music festival

ATLANTA — The Shaky Knees music festival announced that it is moving locations for next year’s event as well as the dates that they normally hold it.

The festival will be held at Piedmont Park this year from Sept. 19-21, 2025. For the last several years, Central Park has been home to Shaky Knees.

If that time frame and location sound familiar for a music festival, you’d be right. That is usually the place and time when Music Midtown is usually held.

This year’s Music Midtown festival never happened with no reason given. In a statement, Music Midtown said it is “going on hiatus this year. We encourage you to continue supporting live music in Atlanta.”

So far, nothing has been issued for 2025’s Music Midtown, but for now, it looks like Shaky Knees has taken its place.

The lineup for this year’s Shaky Knees festival has not been announced, but on its website, the festival said, “With more than 60 bands each year Shaky Knees is a rock lover’s dream. Since its inception in 2013, Shaky Knees has featured a diverse lineup ranging from world-renowned acts to up-and-coming artists.”

