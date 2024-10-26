Sen. JD Vance, Republican nominee for vice president, to campaign in Atlanta

ATLANTA — As both presidential campaigns for former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris focus in on Georgia, Ohio senator and Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance is back in Atlanta for a campaign event.

Both campaigns have increased their Georgia presences as the clock ticks down to Election Day, with several Harris and several Trump events scheduled.

Vance is expected to speak at 11 a.m. at the Georgia Freight Depot in Atlanta and the former president himself will return to Georgia again on Monday afternoon.

Harris has held several campaign events in the past week and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be back in Atlanta on Sunday, though details on location and time were not immediately available.

Both campaigns, and the nominees’ surrogates, are pushing hard to gain voter support in what’s expected to be a tight race.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group