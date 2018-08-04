0 Search underway for woman who went on date with driver killed in shooting along I-20, police say

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a woman that they say went on a date with a man who was shot in the head driving along Interstate 20 early Friday morning.

Investigators said Rodrigo Castillo, 30, of Mableton, went on a date earlier in the evening with a woman who met on dating app Bumble.

We'll have the latest on the search for the woman, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

Castillo was driving in the westbound lanes of I-20 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when a gunman opened fire, hitting him in the head.

He later died of his injuries.

In a news release Saturday, police said they are searching for the woman Castillo went on the date with.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Investigators believe the woman may be a graduate student from a local college, perhaps Emory University or Georgia State University. They also believe she may be Colombian,” the news release said.

Police said they do not believe she was involved in the shooting, but they still would like to speak with her in hopes she may be able to provide more information for their investigation.

Atlanta police would like anyone with information to call APD Homicide Investigator Young at 404-895-1083 or 404-546-2589, or call the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.