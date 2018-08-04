12-year-old boy shot in the stomach through window of home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 12-year-old boy was shot through the window of a Mableton house Friday night, police said.
The boy was standing in front of a computer when he was shot in the stomach through a window at the back of a house, police said. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries but is currently stable.
Police have not been able to identify any suspects but the investigation is ongoing.
We're working to learn more details about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News Saturday A.M.
