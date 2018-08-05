  • 1 man injured after shooting in SE Atlanta

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured. 

    The incident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Woodbine Avenue.

    Investigators said a 23-year-old man was sent to a nearby hospital with a gunshot to the leg. 

    Two people have been taken into custody.

    Police are expected to release more information around 9:45 p.m.

