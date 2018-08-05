1 man injured after shooting in SE Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Woodbine Avenue.
Investigators said a 23-year-old man was sent to a nearby hospital with a gunshot to the leg.
Two people have been taken into custody.
Police are expected to release more information around 9:45 p.m.
We’ll have the latest on this developing story, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}