Police searching for person of interest after 2 robbed in same complex

ATLANTA - Police are looking for a man that was caught on surveillance video inside a parking garage after a woman was robbed at gunpoint.
It was the second robbery at the same apartment complex in two days.
The robberies happed at the One12 Cortland Apartments. Mostly college students live there.
“There’s really not like anyone patrolling around. So, I feel like it could be safer,” one resident told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson.
Johnson spoke with one of the victims who said they were sucker-punched and robbed by the man while waiting for an elevator.
