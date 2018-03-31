0 School seeing string of violent incidents allegedly by students

ATLANTA - Parents say they are concerned after a string of serious incidents at a local middle school against school personnel at the hands of students.

Parents told Channel 2’s Carl Willis that things are out of control and they are concerned about safety.

When Willis went to Harper Archer Middle School on Friday, he found crime scene tape still wrapped around a fence.

“Some of the kids are awful. Not all are bad, but some are," parent Marquesa Holloway said.

A parent complained to Channel 2 Action News about the extreme behavior after a middle schooler allegedly stole an administrator's car keys on Monday, stole thee car and didn't stop until they crashed the car into a gate on campus.

Parents told Willis they were stunned.

Armed robbers hit 18 businesses across metro Atlanta "It goes back to the parenting. You've got to somewhat blame the parents on that part because it starts at home," mother Shalon Brydson said. Some parents say they're concerned with safety on the campus. After Monday’s incident, the school district confirmed another violent episode that happened on March 13. In that case, we learned three students attacked an administrator, sending him to a nearby hospital.

Atlanta Public Schools sent a statement saying: "As a result of an internal review conducted by the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department, the student faces criminal charges and disciplinary action has been taken." As stunned as parents were with the recent events, many told Willis they were just as surprised that there was no alert put out about either incident. "That may be something else they need to work on," Brydson said.

