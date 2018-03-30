Woman shot to death inside Stone Mountain house

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating the death of a woman inside of a house.
The investigation is centered around a house on the 4000 block of Wyndam Drive in Stone Mountain.
Police said the woman was shot to death.
BREAKING: Woman found shot dead in a Dekalb Home. Police and crime scene investigators are here. Working to get new details for a live report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. pic.twitter.com/0aPbN5CTeX— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) March 30, 2018
