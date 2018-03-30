  • Woman shot to death inside Stone Mountain house

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating the death of a woman inside of a house. 

    The investigation is centered around a house on the 4000 block of Wyndam Drive in Stone Mountain.

    Police said the woman was shot to death.

    We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene, watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates.

