Masseuse accompanied Tex McIver to police interview

ATLANTA - Day 13 of testimony in the Tex McIver murder trial is underway.

McIver, an Atlanta attorney, is accused of intentionally killing his wife, Diane, as they rode in their SUV in Sept. 2016. McIver claims the shooting was an accident.

10:27 a.m.

The jury has been dismissed for a break while lawyers battle over some technical legal issues.

10:15 a.m.

Tex McIver comes in for an interview at police headquarters on Wednesday, Sept. 28. He is accompanied by his lawyer Steve Maples, his masseuse Annie Anderson and another lawyer, Calvin Leipold. The interview, which was recorded, lasted 26 minutes.

Maples and Leipold spoke to police first, Smith says. Maples then brought Tex McIver in from a waiting area.

Smith says he asked McIver open-ended questions about what happened.

9:50 a.m.

Smith says the investigation resumed on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Smith obtained a search warrant and began to inspect the Ford Expedition.

He said the rear passenger seat appeared to be reclined slightly and he saw a bullet hole in the front passenger seat.

He collected the .38 Smith and Wesson Revolver in the backseat, a “pristine bullet” in the front passenger seat and a leather holster.

Smith said he saw a bottle of wine in the pocket behind the front passenger seat but it was outside the scope of the search warrant so he did not collect it.

9:45 a.m.

After talking to Carter, Smith went to the hospital. He oversaw the SUV being taken from the parking deck to be inspected as evidence.

In the early morning hours at the hospital, Smith encountered Stephen Maples, Tex McIver’s lawyer. Smith told Maples he wanted to talk to Tex McIver. Smith said he did not ask to perform gunshot residue test on Tex McIver’s clothing or hands.

At 4:37 p.m. on Monday Smith says Tex McIver called him. He told Smith he “felt horrible” about what had happened. The two agreed they would talk soon.

9:30 a.m.

Smith says that in that interview Carter did not mention a conversation with Tex McIver at Emory University Hospital in which she says he told her not to tell police she had been in the vehicle. That conversation is at the center of a witness influencing charge against Tex McIver.

9:15 a.m.

We are starting Day 14 of testimony in the Tex McIver murder trial with Atlanta Police Det. Darrin Smith, who interviewed Dani Jo Carter at police headquarters soon after Diane McIver died. The interview began at 2:39 a.m.

