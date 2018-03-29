0 Sine Die: Georgia Legislature's final day of lawmaking

ATLANTA - It is Sine Die at the Georgia state capitol. It’s the last day of the session and whatever does not pass Thursday will not make it to the governor's desk.

Sine Die is Latin for “without a day,” a Roman euphemism for the “very end.”

It’s the last day of the 40-day session, so it’s very hectic at the capitol as lawmakers scramble to get their bills passed.

One of those bills is the Hidden Predator Act. The bill opens up for civil litigation child sex abusers and the organizations that may have protected them or covered up the abuse.

The House version was stronger but it got weakened in a Senate committee. That bill could get a vote in the Senate today.

We'll have continuing coverage of the fate of hundreds of bills in the Georgia legislature, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

At a news conference earlier Thursday, the author of the original version criticized the Senate version and likened senators who weakened it to Pontius Pilate.

“I would like to point out the irony that the Senate leadership this week is failing to stand up for justice and choosing instead to wash its hand of its governing responsibility, just as government leaders did two thousand years ago in the person of Pontius Pilate,” said State Rep. Jason Spencer.

Spencer is hoping to get that bill into a conference committee and differences worked out before the end of the day.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot is also following bills allowing a vote on a proposed city of Eagles Landing, new voting machines, transit and distracted driving.

