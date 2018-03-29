0 Tex McIver murder trial: Judge will let jurors handle gun used in shooting

ATLANTA - Day 12 of testimony in the Tex McIver murder trial has wrapped up.

McIver, an Atlanta attorney, is accused of intentionally killing his wife, Diane, as they rode in their SUV in Sept. 2016. McIver claims the shooting was an accident.

Here's a look at the witnesses who have taken the stand so far for the state.

In Wednesday's testimony, we learned in great detail about the McIvers' personal worth and that Tex McIver was cash poor and one expert witness said he was experiencing "financial distress." The day's testimony closed with a gun show put on by prosecution: More than 40 long guns and handguns were collected from the McIver ranch in Putnam County and from the Buckhead condo were wheeled into the courtroom for an eye-popping display.

1:21 p.m.

Jurors have not returned to the courtroom, but the judge and attorneys are now returning for a third time to the question of allowing jurors to handle the gun used in the shooting.

Prosecuting attorney Clint Rucker would like to have jurors now, in the midst of testimony on firearms, to try pulling the trigger on the gun found in the McIver SUV.

Harvey said passing the gun around the jurors now may be more forced. “A physical manipulation of the actual item is different in substance and form than looking at an item.”

Judge McBurney is saying for now he would not like the jurors to be able to pull the trigger on the .38 revolver.

12:15 p.m.

The state has called Zachary Weitzel to the stand, a GBI firearms examiner responsible for the forensic analysis of firearm evidence. He is explaining how he can examine fired bullets and cartridge casings for characteristics that are unique to an individual gun.

﻿The court is breaking for lunch and will return to Weitzel at 1:10 p.m.

11:45 a.m.

Bruce Harvey is questioning GBI forensic scientist Sarah Peppers, who tested for residue from the gunshot inside the McIver’s SUV. He’s asking about using the residue from the gunshot to estimate the distance from the muzzle to the target. Peppers said she would not perform those tests. She uses sticky “stubs” to test for particles on any surface. Harvey is now showing photos to indicate the bag was separated from the gun that was discovered inside it, and that this manipulation of the plastic bag could move the gunshot residue and harm the evidence.

11:20 a.m.

Will everyone on the jury get to try out the gun used in Diane McIver’s shooting? Judge McBurney returns to the question raised earlier today of allowing jurors to try out the trigger pull on the actual gun used in the shooting. He tells the attorneys that allowing them to do so is “appropriate, legal and acceptable.”

11:17 Jury is on a break

10:55 a.m.

Now testifying is Sarah Peppers, a microanalyst in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s forensic sciences division. She performed tests for gunshot primer residue on the plastic bag found inside the McIver’s SUV wrapped around the .38 revolver used in the shooting. She found the residue there. Tex McIver told police that on the night of the shooting when the gun was handed to him from the console, he kept the gun in the bag.

10:40 a.m.

In response to a juror question, the judge has informed the jury that the blood sample belonging to Diane McIver was also tested for amphetamine and cocoaine. The sample was negative.

10:10 a.m.

Diane McIver had a blood alcohol level 1.4-times higher than the legal limit for Georgia drivers. Tests performed on her blood after her death found 0.108 grams per 100 ml of blood -- the limit for drivers is 0.08 grams per 100 ml in Georgia. Kasey Wilson, a forensic toxicologist from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab is on the stand. She’s an expert in alcohol testing in blood and bodily fluids.

Blood alcohol of over 0.1 is about the level at which trouble with coordination or walking is often observed, she said.

9:53 a.m.

Prosecuting attorney Clint Rucker is arguing to Judge Robert McBurney that the jury should be allowed to handle the key evidence in the trial: the Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver that was used in the shooting.

Rucker is asking if the lock can be removed from the gun and any juror who wants to, have an opportunity to pull the trigger... in single-action and in double-action.

Defense attorney Bruce Harvey said “If one juror does it, every juror is going to want to pull the trigger.”

“If the jurors ask during their deliberations to have the gun to test the trigger, I would likely say yes,” McBurney said. “It’s a question of when, not if.”

The final question seems to be whether the trigger-pull exercise will be offered to the jury in the courtroom during the testimony phase or later during deliberations.

The jury is now being brought in.

9:25 a.m.

We’re beginning a half-hour late today due to an appointment the judge had to keep. The live feed will begin when the jury is about to be seated.

Claud "Tex" McIver, 75, once a politically connected attorney, is charged with intentionally shooting his 64-year-old wife in the back as they drove along Piedmont Avenue in Sept. 2016. He is facing a 7-count indictment.

