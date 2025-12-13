2 seriously wounded in shooting at DeKalb apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County said two people were seriously hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Wood Bend Drive at around 7:44 p.m. and found two people shot, both with serious injuries.

Police have not revealed the identity of the injured or any possible suspects.

This is a developing story. Channel 2 Action News will have more on this story on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

