  • Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon, evening

    By: Severe Weather Team 2 , Karen Minton

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - While it may not be raining this morning, Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said you'll need to be weather aware Thursday. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timeline of the severe weather on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    Minton said severe storms are possible for some areas Thursday afternoon and evening.  

    The storms will be from 1 p.m. through midnight.

    [Download the free Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]

    Parts of Haralson through Troup County into Meriwether to Coweta County could see strong to severe storms. 

    "Damaging winds, occasional lightning and isolated brief tornadoes are possible," Minton said. 

    Minton said those in Blairsville down to Upson County could also see some storms. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon, evening

  • Headline Goes Here

    DeKalb teacher accused of murdering 2 kids a member of Crips gang, documents say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Young man with special needs sexually assaulted at popular Atlanta…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gwinnett County church busted for fraud, forgery, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Water main break shoots water into the air in Buckhead