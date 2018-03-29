ATLANTA - While it may not be raining this morning, Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said you'll need to be weather aware Thursday.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timeline of the severe weather on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Minton said severe storms are possible for some areas Thursday afternoon and evening.
The storms will be from 1 p.m. through midnight.
Parts of Haralson through Troup County into Meriwether to Coweta County could see strong to severe storms.
"Damaging winds, occasional lightning and isolated brief tornadoes are possible," Minton said.
Minton said those in Blairsville down to Upson County could also see some storms.
Current timeline has showers and isolated strong to severe storms moving into NW GA late afternoon and into metro Atlanta late evening. Stay weather aware today and watch Channel 2 WSB-TV for updates. pic.twitter.com/oGD82sFPf2— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) March 29, 2018
STORM RISK: Severe Storms possible this afternoon and evening. Time frame: 1pm through midnight. Isolated storms possible in the areas in yellow; scattered severe storms in orange. Stay weather aware this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/JLhwR3B7JV— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) March 29, 2018
