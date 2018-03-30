0 Armed robbers hit 18 businesses across metro Atlanta

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in tracking down two armed robbers accused of hitting 18 businesses across the metro area.

Agents told Channel 2’s Christian Jennings that the robbers have hit restaurants, gas stations and banks.

Detectives say a SunTrust Bank on Pleasant Hill Road that was robbed Thursday was the latest target.

The FBI says at least two men, maybe more, have hit 18 different businesses in DeKalb, Rockdale, Gwinnett and Newton counties all since Valentine’s Day.

The latest hit came with clear surveillance video that agents hope can help crack the case.

“We think he’s very identifiable. Somebody who knows him should be able to tell us who he is,” FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson said.

He says the robbers are hitting up gas stations, Waffle Houses, dollar stores and banks, something he calls unusual.

“Usually robbing crews will target specific businesses,” Rowson said.

According to federal agents, the crew stays busy, often times robbing two locations in the same day.

“The scariest thing is they’ve had guns pointed at their heads in some of the business robberies, but thankfully no one has been hurt and that’s why we’re coming to the public now. We want to make sure we get these guys off the street before someone does get hurt,” Rowson said.

Authorities believe a getaway car may have been used in some of these robberies.

“From witnesses, we know in some of the robberies that there was more than one person there. And possibly there was somebody driving a car to get away at the end of the robberies,” Rowson said.

Anyone with information about the robberies should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8577. You can remain anonymous.

List of locations robbed:

-February 14, 2018 (10:00am), Sun Trust Bank, 3850 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, GA

-February 20, 2018 (2:30am), Sam’s Mart, 1437 Old Salem Road, Conyers, GA

-February 28, 2018 (2:45am), Sam’s Mart, 1800 GA Highway 138, Conyers, GA

-February 28, 2018 (5:18am), Waffle House, 2548 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA

-March 1, 2018 (3:05am), Waffle House, 4300 Covington Highway, Decatur, GA

-March 1, 2018 (5:45am), Waffle House, 1194 Columbia Drive, Decatur, GA

-March 2, 2018 (9:23pm), Family Dollar, 1800 Panola Road, Lithonia, GA

-March 5, 2018 (1:04am), Exxon Service Station, 9123 US Highway 278, Covington, GA

-March 6, 2018 (2:25am), Waffle House, 2260 Sigman Road, Conyers, GA

-March 10, 2018 (1:49am), Exxon Service Station, 9123 US Highway 278, Covington, GA

-March 12, 2018 (9:37pm), Waffle House, 2020 Flat Shoals Road, Conyers, GA

-March 14, 2018 (1:55am), Exxon, 77 Perimeter Center East, Dunwoody, GA

-March 14, 2018 (10:10am), Regions Bank, 3880 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA

-March 16, 2018 (1:03am), Shell, 5260 Stone Mountain Highway, Stone Mountain, GA

-March 16, 2018 (3:11am), Waffle House, 2850 East College, Avondale, GA

-March 19, 2018 (2:38am), Shell Gas Station, 1057 West Avenue, Conyers, GA

-March 27, 2018 (4:06pm), Dollar General, 3900 Glenwood Road, Decatur, GA

-March 29, 2018 (11:45am), Sun Trust Bank, 2171 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, GA

