Schedule released for inaugural indoor golf league created by Tiger Woods, Rory Mcllroy

ATLANTA — A tech-infused golf league backed by Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy has released the schedule for its inaugural season.

Arthur Blank, who owns the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, is the owner of the Atlanta Golf Club, which will participate in The Golf League (TGL).

So how does the TGL work? The indoor golf league will have six teams of three PGA Tour players. All matches will take place indoors at Palm Beach State College in Florida.

The league was initially supposed to begin earlier this year, but had to be postponed by a year due to construction issues.

The Atlanta Drive GC features PGA Tour stars Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horchel and Lucas Glover.

The schedule for the Atlanta Golf Club is as follows:

Jan. 21: New York Golf Club at 7 p.m.

Feb. 17: Los Angeles Golf Club at 1 p.m.

Feb. 17: The Bay Golf Club at 4 p.m.

Feb. 24: Boston Common Golf at 9 p.m.

March 4: Jupiter Links GC at 7 p.m.

