New Atlanta golf team announces name, logo

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s new golf team now has a name and logo.

The team, owned by Falcons owner Arthur Blank, will compete in a new, tech-infused golf league backed by golf stars Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

The team will be called Atlanta Drive GS and will begin playing in January 2024.

Why was this name chosen?

“The name is a modern reflection of the continual forward progression that defines Atlanta’s legacy,” The team explained in a news release. “From music and design to business and technology, the city of Atlanta is the country’s hub of innovation and creativity. And now the city, powered by Atlanta Drive GC, will be a leading force in driving the game of golf forward because every Atlantan and resident of Georgia is a member of Atlanta Drive GC.”

How does the TGL work? The indoor golf league will have six teams of three PGA Tour players. They will compete in 15 regular season matches on Monday nights followed by semifinals and final matches.

Instead of the links, the competitions will be held inside an arena in Palm Beach, Florida, combining physical and virtual golf with a focus on technology and fan engagement.

Welcome to Atlanta Drive GC.



The team was initially announced in August.

I addition to the Falcons, Blank owns Atlanta United and PGA Tour Superstore locations across the country. In August, Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein spoke 1-on-1 with Blank about his latest sporting venture.

“The golf simulation business... they have a younger fanbase that has interest in getting involved with the game using technology. I think it will attract a more diverse population, which the PGA has an interest in and we have an interest in as well.”

The logo “is constructed from a driver and golf ball to form the letter A in an accelerating and energizing font that represents Georgia’s golf legacy as well as the city’s forward progression, ambition, and strength,” according to a news release.

The new team will don the color red, a common color across the Atlanta sports scene.

