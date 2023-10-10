3 dead in fiery, multiple-vehicle crash on Carroll County highway

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly, multiple-vehicle crash in Carroll County.

According to the Carrol County Sheriff’s Office, five cars were involved in a crash on Highway 27 near Highway 5 on Monday evening.

CCSO confirmed that three people have died.

The sheriff’s office also said two of the vehicles were fully engulfed in flames.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

GSP is leading the investigation.

