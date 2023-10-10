3 dead in fiery, multiple-vehicle crash on Carroll County highway

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly, multiple-vehicle crash in Carroll County.
According to the Carrol County Sheriff’s Office, five cars were involved in a crash on Highway 27 near Highway 5 on Monday evening.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
CCSO confirmed that three people have died.
The sheriff’s office also said two of the vehicles were fully engulfed in flames.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 7-year-old Tenn. girl dies after popping her birthday balloons. Now, her mom has a warning
- NEW DETAILS: Bobcat attack leaves Ga. 3-year-old hospitalized with broken bones, deep wounds
- Georgia deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 3.5M people in bust that leads to nearly 60 arrested
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
GSP is leading the investigation.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group