7-year-old Tenn. girl dies after popping her birthday balloons. Now, her mom has a warning

CLINTON, Tenn. — A 7-year-old Tennessee girl died after suffocating on her birthday balloons, according to her mother.

Channa Kelly said her daughter, Alexandra Hope Kelly, celebrated her 7th birthday on Sept. 27. Kelly said she bought a 34-inch Mylar #7 balloon inflated with helium for her daughter’s party, along with several latex balloons.

“As a parent, I was always aware of the choking hazard of latex balloons, but never imagined that there was such a risk regarding these very large Mylar helium-filled balloons,” Kelly wrote on Facebook.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Oct. 1, Alexandra asked if she could pop her birthday balloons, including the #7. Kelly said she went to lie down in her room while her daughter played. When she walked back in the living room, she found Alexandra face down on the floor and unresponsive with the Mylar balloon over her head.

“On Sunday, October 1st my entire world collapsed around me all because I was unaware of the risk surrounding these types of balloons,” Kelly wrote. “It is unknown whether she passed away from helium poisoning or suffocation.”

Kelly said she is sharing the story in the hopes of preventing the tragedy from happening to someone else.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I hope and pray that this will prevent and save the life of other children,” Kelly said. “I wouldn’t want anyone else to experience the pain and devastation that the loss of a child brings.”

Kelly described her daughter as “full of curiosity” and a child who loved arts and crafts, swimming and spending time with her cousin and friends.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“She loved to sing and dance and make her mama laugh,” her obituary read. “Her animated conversation could make anyone smile and she was wonderful to talk to. Bursting with creativity, Alex loved any arts and crafts project she could get her hands on.”

Family friends have set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

‘He was my baby boy:’ Parents say 9-year-old was running to ice cream truck when he was hit, killed

©2023 Cox Media Group