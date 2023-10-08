Woman supplying kilos of meth, fentanyl out of Buckhead high-rise pleads guilty, 8 others involved

ATLANTA — Nine Georgians have pleaded guilty for their involvement in a fentanyl and meth trafficking ring.

The investigation began in Oct. 2021 and June 2022.

The Middle District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s Office stated that Heather Breland, 39, of Atlanta, who was identified as the supplier of the drug trafficking organization was distributing kilogram quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl, to Raiford Reeves aka “RH,” 43, of Warner Robins, Georgia, out of her high-rise condominium located in Buckhead.

Court documents revealed that phone calls and text messages between Breland and Reeves showed controlled purchases of meth from Reeves.

Reeves would then reportedly supply other co-defendants with the drugs to sell.

Officials said agents watched Breland travel to Macon to provide drugs to Reeves. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents said she also had a self-storage unit in Macon on Riverside Drive to store drugs. Agents learned Breland was planning to provide Heath with drugs.

According to the attorney’s office, on May 21, 2022, Heath took an airport shuttle service to Atlanta. Breland ordered Heath a ride-hailing service from the shuttle station to her apartment. Heath returned to Macon on the same shuttle service on May 25 and was seen leaving the shuttle station with a suitcase and getting into his car.

Agents then conducted a traffic stop and reportedly found a kilogram of methamphetamine inside his suitcase.

On May 26, agents conducted a search warrant at a motel Reeves and Kendall Howard, 31, of Centerville, Georgia stayed at in Warner Robins.

Officials said Reeves was in the process of flushing methamphetamine down a toilet when agents went inside the room. Agents seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone, alprazolam, clonazepam, codeine, and a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. That same day, agents executed a search warrant at Breland’s apartment.

Breland immediately ran and hopped in her Range Rover as agents arrived. Agents seized 3.266 kilograms of pure methamphetamine, 14.72 grams of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a .22 magnum caliber revolver, two cellphones and $78,353 cash. On the same day, agents conducted a search warrant at her storage unit in Macon and seized eight pounds of marijuana in a Louis Vuitton duffle bag.

Following the execution of the search warrant, Breland drove to North Carolina, created a fake license plate, and changed her hair length and color.

She was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Oct. 20, 2022, at a hotel and casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. When she was arrested, she had methamphetamine and ID cards with a similar appearance but false identifying information.

Officials said Breland has seven prior felony convictions for forgery, possession of methamphetamine, burglary and identity fraud. Reeves has prior convictions for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

On Thursday, Breland pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting Heath’s possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. She faces a mandatory minimum of ten years up to a maximum of life in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and a maximum $10,000,000 fine.

Heath pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a maximum $1,000,000 fine.

The remaining seven co-defendants indicted in this case have all previously entered guilty pleas:

Reeves pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and faces a mandatory minimum of ten years imprisonment up to a maximum of life in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release;

Travis Warthen aka “Trap,” 39, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and faces a mandatory minimum of ten years up to a maximum of life in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release;

Jeremiah Kaleta, 46, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison to be followed by at least three years of supervised release;

Lucretia Snellgrove, 51, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison to be followed by at least three years of supervised release;

Kendall Howard, 31, of Centerville, Georgia, pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility to unlawfully conspire to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release;

Kenneth Maddox, 31, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility to unlawfully conspire to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release; and

Luis Acosta, 35, of Centerville, pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility to unlawfully conspire to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release.

Sentencing will occur for all defendants on dates determined by the court. The defendants are not eligible for parole.

