47-year-old Ga. man sentenced to a century in prison for sexually exploiting multiple children

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia jury has sentenced a man to 100 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting several children.

The investigation began when FBI agents in Milwaukee, Wis. slipped into a private online messaging group in which members shared images and videos of child sexual abuse, according to court documents and testimony.

This led FBI agents to Michael Williams Kersey, 45, of St. Marys, Ga. home, where agents reportedly found hundreds of images detailing the sexual exploitation of at least four children on Kersey’s cell phone and computers.

Agents also identified Lesley Henry, 47, of St. Marys, and learned she also produced sexually explicit images and sent them to Kersey.

The Southern District of Georgia US Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Kersey was sentenced to 1,200 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to engage in sexual exploitation of children, three counts of sexual exploitation of children, and possession of child pornography.

Henry is serving 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of production of child pornography.

A judge has scheduled hearings to determine any restitution Henry and Kersey will be ordered to pay. There is no parole in the federal system.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or online.

