Driver runs away from his own truck during crash, leaves behind key identifier: GSP

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man now faces multiple charges after authorities said he left a crash scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened Friday, at 11:15 p.m. on State Route 283 on Mount Vernon Road near Shirley Road.

Troopers said a white 2011 Ford F-350 was traveling southbound on Mount Vernon Road, going too fast around a curve, when the truck went off the west edge of the roadway flipped, and overturned.

The investigation revealed that the Ford was carrying a massive amount of landscaping mulch that was dumped onto the road when it overturned.

This caused Mount Vernon Road to be shut down for two hours for cleanup.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities identified the registered owner and driver as Raul Gutierrez, of Gainesville.

Officials said Gutierrez ran away from the crash but left one of the most important things: his wallet.

GSP identified him by items in his wallet left at the crash, his son’s statement that his father was out of the truck and by witness descriptions.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Guiterrez faces charges for failure to maintain lane, leaving the scene of the accident and driving on an expired license.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Sen. Jon Ossoff offers resources for U.S. citizens still in Israel amid deadly Hamas attack

©2023 Cox Media Group