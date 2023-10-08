Driver runs away from his own truck during crash, leaves behind key identifier: GSP

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man now faces multiple charges after authorities said he left a crash scene.
According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened Friday, at 11:15 p.m. on State Route 283 on Mount Vernon Road near Shirley Road.
Troopers said a white 2011 Ford F-350 was traveling southbound on Mount Vernon Road, going too fast around a curve, when the truck went off the west edge of the roadway flipped, and overturned.
The investigation revealed that the Ford was carrying a massive amount of landscaping mulch that was dumped onto the road when it overturned.
This caused Mount Vernon Road to be shut down for two hours for cleanup.
Authorities identified the registered owner and driver as Raul Gutierrez, of Gainesville.
Officials said Gutierrez ran away from the crash but left one of the most important things: his wallet.
GSP identified him by items in his wallet left at the crash, his son’s statement that his father was out of the truck and by witness descriptions.
Guiterrez faces charges for failure to maintain lane, leaving the scene of the accident and driving on an expired license.
