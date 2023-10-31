FedEx Cup winner Justin Thomas to join new golf team owned by Arthur Blank

ATLANTA — Atlanta sports owner Arthur Blank unveiled the first player who will compete on his team in a new, tech-infused golf league starting next year.

Two-time PGA Championship winner and 2017 FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas will join Atlanta Drive GC. The team’s other players will be announced at a later date.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Atlanta and the state of Georgia have been the home to some of the biggest sporting events in the country and I’m excited to represent fans there as part of TGL and Atlanta Drive GC,” Thomas said. “To be aligned with an owner like Arthur Blank and his incredible variety of businesses as they expand their golf portfolio, feels like a great fit for me. I promise our team will compete hard to win championships and have a lot of fun along the way. We will represent Atlanta in the best way possible while helping grow the game everywhere through this unique TGL format.”

Thomas grew up in Kentucky and became one of the top golfers in NCAA at the University of Alabama. Thomas turned pro in 2013 and since then, he has won a pair of PGA Championship, The PLAYERS Championship and a FedEx Cup championship at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta.

The PGA Tour named him Player of the Year in 2016-17.

“Thomas’ remarkable talent, unwavering dedication to the game and competitive spirit make him a fan favorite and someone who represents the values that drive all AMBSE teams and businesses,” PGA Tour Superstore CEO Dick Sullivan said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Atlanta Drive GC will begin playing in January 2024 as part of the TGL league backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

How does the TGL work? The indoor golf league will have six teams with PGA Tour players. They will compete in 15 regular season matches on Monday nights followed by semifinals and final matches.

The competitions will be held inside an arena in Palm Beach, Florida, combining physical and virtual golf with a focus on technology and fan engagement.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein spoke 1-on-1 with Blank about his latest sporting venture when it was announced in August.

“The golf simulation business... they have a younger fanbase that has interest in getting involved with the game using technology. I think it will attract a more diverse population, which the PGA has an interest in and we have an interest in as well.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2023 Cox Media Group