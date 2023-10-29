Atlanta golf store, former professional golfer hosting clinic for families with children 11 or older

ATLANTA — A former golfer and local golf store will host a golf clinic on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m.

PXG Atlanta, a local golf store located next to Lenox Mall at 3393 Peachtree Road NE told Channel 2 Action News the clinic is for families with children 11 years old or older and that all skill levels are welcome to attend.

Matt Russell, a former professional golfer, three-time All-American at Berry College, and Atlanta native, will host the event.

Families with up to three children will work on enhancing their skills and knowledge of the game while at the event.

The golf store told Channel 2 Action News its main focus is retaining golfers to continue to grow the sport.

Anyone interested in attending the event should contact the store by calling 470.355.5592.

