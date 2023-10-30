Local

Falcons star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett out for season with torn ACL

By Leo Tochterman

Green Bay Packers v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a play during the fourth quarter in the game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By Leo Tochterman

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons star defensive lineman Grady Jarrett will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, league sources told Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news first.

Jarrett, who is one of the longest-tenured Falcons, suffered the injury during the team’s 28-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Rockdale product, Jarrett is a two-time pro bowler and his absence will hurt a Falcons pass rush that has seen some early-season success.

Klein reports that the Falcons will be making calls around the league for defensive tackles ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline on Tuesday.

Next up the Falcons will face the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Here’s how Matthew Perry is linked to this Atlanta trailblazer

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read