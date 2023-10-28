No. 1 Bulldogs remain undefeated, dominate Gators in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — The Georgia Bulldogs remained undefeated after a dominant 43-20 win over the Florida Gators in Jacksonville on Saturday.

It was a slow start for the Bulldogs, who fell behind 7-0 in the opening minutes. After that opening drive touchdown, it was all about the Bulldogs.

Georgia scored 26 unanswered before the half to make it a blowout by the time both teams entered the locker room.

The Bulldogs were able to survive not having star tight end Brock Bowers healthy for Saturday’s matchup.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Saturday, Georgia was able to get enough contributions from its skill-position players to overcome his absence.

On the other side of the ball, Georgia’s defense remained dominant, frustrating the Gators.

The final score was Georgia 43, Florida 20.

Next up, the Bulldogs will host No. 16 Missouri next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

DeKalb woman says ‘there’s more to the story’ of her time on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ on Channel 2 Only time will tell if we get a “Golden Bachelorette.” If we do, could a friendly face be the lead?

©2023 Cox Media Group