3 Atlanta United players named finalists for MLS awards

ATLANTA — Ahead of the playoffs, three Atlanta United players have been named finalists for Major League Soccer’s year-end awards.

Midfielder Thiago Almada, striker Giorgos Giakoumakis and defender Miles Robinson were all named finalists for different awards.

Almada is one of three finalists for the MLS MVP and Young Player of the Year Award. He scored 11 goals and led the MLS with 19 assists.

Giakoumakis is a finalist for Newcomer of the Year, as he scored the second most goals in all of MLS, with 17.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Robinson is a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year, as he has had a strong campaign after suffering an Achilles tendon injury in 2022.

The 2023 MLS Year-End Awards finalists earned the highest average votes from the following groups:

Current MLS first-team players

MLS clubs (coaches, technical directors/general managers)

Select media members representing local and national outlets who consistently covered the 2023 MLS regular season

United will square off with Columbus Crew in a playoff series starting on Wednesday. For the club’s entire playoff schedule, click here.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woodward Academy's Ben Grice: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week

©2023 Cox Media Group