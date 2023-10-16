UGA star Brock Bowers to have surgery, no timetable for his return

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team will be without its star tight end for the foreseeable future.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein confirmed that Brock Bowers will have surgery on Monday after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the win over Vanderbilt.

The team did not give a timetable for his return. The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs are on a bye week before they travel to Jacksonville next Saturday for the annual rivalry game with Florida.

UGA Says Brock Bowers will have surgery today to stabilize his ankle after a high ankle sprain suffered over the weekend... full recovery is anticipated.



They gave no timetable on his return

Bowers went down during the second quarter of Saturday’s 37-20 against Vanderbilt. He walked to the sideline with the trainers into the medical tent and did not return. Coach Kirby Smart said the initial X-rays were negative.

Bowers caught four passes for 22 yards and rushed twice for 11 yards before he exited the game. He had entered Saturday’s game with three straight 100-yard receiving performances.

