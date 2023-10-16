Local

UGA star Brock Bowers to have surgery, no timetable for his return

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Georgia Vanderbilt Football Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) walks of the field with head coach Kirby Smart, right, after being injured in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV/AP)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team will be without its star tight end for the foreseeable future.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein confirmed that Brock Bowers will have surgery on Monday after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the win over Vanderbilt.

The team did not give a timetable for his return. The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs are on a bye week before they travel to Jacksonville next Saturday for the annual rivalry game with Florida.

Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo attended the game in Nashville.

Bowers went down during the second quarter of Saturday’s 37-20 against Vanderbilt. He walked to the sideline with the trainers into the medical tent and did not return. Coach Kirby Smart said the initial X-rays were negative.

Bowers caught four passes for 22 yards and rushed twice for 11 yards before he exited the game. He had entered Saturday’s game with three straight 100-yard receiving performances.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Buford, Mill Creek battle to the wire at the Game of the Week

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read