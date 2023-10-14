UGA’s Brock Bowers suffers ankle sprain during Vanderbilt game, undergoing X-rays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One of UGA’s star football players, tight end Brock Bowers, went down during the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt.

Bowers was escorted from the field by trainers, limping his way to the medical tent. He was eventually led back to the locker room.

During halftime, UGA Head Coach Kirby Smart confirmed that Bowers suffered an ankle sprain on the bottom of his foot and is undergoing X-rays.

Just watched Brock Bowers come out of the locker room-- limping with a trainer walking on the field to the opposite end zone. Not sure where he is going -- but he's going some where else from their locker room

Doesn't look like he's going back into the game anytime soon. #godawgs — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) October 14, 2023

It’s unclear if Bowers will return to Saturday’s game.

Offensive lineman Xavier Truss also limped his way off the field in the first half of the game and was taken into the medical tent.

