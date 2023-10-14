Clarke County

UGA’s Brock Bowers suffers ankle sprain during Vanderbilt game, undergoing X-rays

By Alison Mastrangelo, WSB-TV and WSBTV.com News Staff

Brock Bowers (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) during Georgia's game against Auburn on Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One of UGA’s star football players, tight end Brock Bowers, went down during the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt.

Bowers was escorted from the field by trainers, limping his way to the medical tent. He was eventually led back to the locker room.

During halftime, UGA Head Coach Kirby Smart confirmed that Bowers suffered an ankle sprain on the bottom of his foot and is undergoing X-rays.

It’s unclear if Bowers will return to Saturday’s game.

Offensive lineman Xavier Truss also limped his way off the field in the first half of the game and was taken into the medical tent.

