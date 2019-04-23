Satanic symbols spray-painted in neighborhood have residents concerned

ATLANTA - Neighbors are upset after someone spray-painted satanic symbols throughout Lakewood Heights.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington was in southeast Atlanta, where people found "666" and the word "die" spray-painted on their fences, utility boxes and a church sign.
Neighbors said some of the symbols appeared there as early as in the last few days.
"I noticed the numbers spray painted on the church, first."— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) April 23, 2019
People in the Lakewood Heights community found these satanic symbols spray-painted all over the area.
I'm talking with police and getting some new information.
Catch my report, next on Ch. 2.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/DjWt3WaFyx
We're talking to city officials about what they plan to do about the vandals, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
