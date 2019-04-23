  • Satanic symbols spray-painted in neighborhood have residents concerned

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Neighbors are upset after someone spray-painted satanic symbols throughout Lakewood Heights.

    Channel 2's Audrey Washington was in southeast Atlanta, where people found "666" and the word "die" spray-painted on their fences, utility boxes and a church sign. 

    Neighbors said some of the symbols appeared there as early as in the last few days. 

    We're talking to city officials about what they plan to do about the vandals, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories