Runners honor Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron with 4.4 miler

ATLANTA — As part of the All-Star Game events in Atlanta on Sunday, fans, runners and anyone ready to hit the road will be able to take part in a 4.4 mile race in honor of legendary Braves right fielder Hank Aaron.

Baseball in Atlanta, Braves Country, has always meant one thing: Aaron and his No. 44 jersey. This year, Major League Baseball is celebrating one of Atlanta’s heroes in a very Atlanta way: a 4.4 miler.

Organizers told Channel 2’s Cory James that the race kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and will take you through a major part of Atlanta.

The 4.4 miler is organized by Running Nerds and the Atlanta Track Club in Southeast Atlanta.

“We’re starting of course at Centre Parc Stadium, which is just steps away from where Hank Aaron hit his record-breaking homerun, so very significant there,” Tes Sobemehin Marshall, an organizer for the race, said.

Organizers said there have already been 2,000 people who are registered to join in the run.

“We are here for All-Star week. We are literally in the swing of the week,” April Brown, MLB said. “Here in Atlanta we wanted to pay tribute to the great Hank Aaron, so this race came together in his honor...This is for everyone, it’s family friendly.”

Brown said everyone is welcome to come join the race and pay tribute to honor Aaron’s legacy.

Marshall said registration for the race will stay open until the kickoff, and entry costs $44 in honor of Aaron’s team number.

Funds from the race go toward the Hank Aaron Foundation.

There’s also a post-race festival planned later Sunday morning.

After the race, a new mural by Atlanta artist George Baker III will also be dedicated to Aaron.

