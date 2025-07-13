Some of baseball’s best prospects participate in All-Star Futures Game

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Some of the best prospects in baseball were at Truist Park on Saturday for the 26th All-Star Futures Game.

The game featured 16 first-round picks, including nine from the 2024 draft.

Former Georgia Bulldog Charlie Condon was drafted third overall by the Colorado Rockies in 2024 and is the highest-picked player from that draft class who played in the game.

“It’s really cool, you know, obviously came to a lot of Braves games growing up as a kid,” Condon said.

Condon might be the Rockies’ top prospect, but he’s definitely a Georgia guy through and through.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He grew up in Marietta, played baseball for the Georgia Bulldogs, and now instead of siting in the stands watching the Braves play, he’s playing in the All-Star Futures Game for the first time in his professional career.

“It was just really cool to get out there and play a game with this level of talent on this field. It’s special and to have my family in town and to be able to share this day and this moment with all them. It’s going to be really fun,” Condon said.

Representing the Braves are right-hander JR Ritchie, named the starting pitcher for the National League team, and left reliever Hayden Harris from Augusta, Georgia.

Since he and Condon both grew up cheering for the Braves, they’re both honored and excited to play for Hall of Famer Chipper Jones.

“I grew up and watched those guys growing up, watching Chipper. Even, you know, everyone talks about, like, remember his last home run, it was a walk-off. And just being able to play for him, I said, and I just had an interview. He looks pretty good in the manager’s outfit, I’m not going to lie. So, you now, being able to see him on the front step, you know hopefully have a few conversations with him. Like, that would be sick,” Hayden said.

“One hundred percent, you know as a fellow corner infield guy you know that’s and he’s a big dude so you know just picking his brain about things like that how he went about handling his business on the defensive side of things I mean everybody knows him as a switch hitter, power hitter, but he was a heck of a defender too so you know it’s just all hundred percent. (I’ll) Be diving into that guy’s brain,” Condon said.

Jones and his National League team won the All-Star Futures Game 4-2.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group