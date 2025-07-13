COBB COUNTY, Ga. — From hitmakers to heavy hitters, star power stepped up to the plate for the 2025 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on Saturday.

Atlanta’s own Jermaine Dupri faced off against three-time Atlanta Braves All-Star Javy Lopez, as they each managed their star-studded rosters through the five-inning exhibition game.

Former Atlanta Falcon and ESPN analyst Harry Douglas was one of several Atlanta natives on the American League team.

“You have so many people that grew up here in the city of Atlanta and call this place home. So, to be able to have us on one squad representing the city on one stage...you can’t ask for anything better,” Douglas told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

Douglas’s teammate and ESPN sports anchor Elle Duncan said having the All-Star Game back in Atlanta means a lot to her.

“It’s great to have this here at Truist Park, to see our Braves… an opportunity to host something they should’ve hosted a few years ago — so it’s cool and full circle,” said Duncan.

Other celebrities who took part in Saturday’s exhibition included two-time Olympian and gold medalist Jordan Chiles; Atlanta native and hip-hop star Quavo; Latin music superstars Eladio Carrión, Young Miko, Myke Towers, and Wisin; comedian, actor, and entrepreneur Druski; Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo; Olympic softball gold medalists Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley; and MLB legend and 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee CC Sabathia.

The American League team beat the National League team 17 to 15.

